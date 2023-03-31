Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis now enrolling for 2023 summer

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis (BGCSTL) inspires and enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. BGCSTL provides after-school, summer camp, teen, sports, and summer programs to youth across the Bi-State region while providing a safe place for them to learn and grow.
The Clubs serve youth at several locations in St. Louis and Illinois including Adams Park Club, Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto, Boys & Girls Club of Lovejoy, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, Mathews-Dickey Club, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Hazelwood-Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson. They also operate Mentor St. Louis and St. Louis Internship programs.
Friday morning, President Dr. Flint Fowler joined Mary in studio to share the organization is now enrolling for summer camps. Dr. Fowler explains spots fill quickly, so enroll today! Register for BGCSTL Summer Camp online at bgcstl.org or call 314-335-8000.