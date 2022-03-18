Brad Paisley and comedian Kevin Nealon to perform for Glennon LIVE this April

The concert will benefit the Children’s Fund at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital

ST. LOUIS — There’s a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience this April benefiting the Children’s Fund at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean recently spoke with Ryan Jennings, Community Outreach Coordinator at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation and Jeff Jarrett, Senior Vice President and Partner at Contemporary Productions to tell us more.

Brad Paisley will be joined by comedian Kevin Nealon for Glennon LIVE, which will be held at Chaifetz Arena on April 23, 2022. It will celebrate patients, families, and caregivers of Cardinal Glennon.

For more information, call (314) 577-5605 or visit Glennon.org/LIVE. That’s also where you can purchase tickets.

