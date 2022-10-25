Branson’s Famous Baldknobbers, featuring the Mabe family, is a country music and comedy variety show in Branson, Missouri.

The Mabe family began the Branson family entertainment phenomenon over 60 years ago in 1959.

Mary Caltrider sat down with Brandon Mabe of the Baldknobbers to find out more about the group, including their Christmas shows.

"I know it's not not even Halloween, but it's Christmas. November 1st, Branson shifts into Christmas mode. Basically we go trick or treat, and then we start our Christmas show right off the bat. There we do the first half, and then the second half is dedicated 100 percent to Christmas," Mabe explained.

From country music to Christmas carols and even comedy, the Baldknobber's variety show truly has something for everyone!

