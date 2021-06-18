Loyal to Local: Brave Essentials

Monique Fulks is the owner and founder of Brave Essentials, a natural skin and hair care line.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Many people are making the switch to natural beauty products.

Monique Fulks is the owner and founder of Brave Essentials, a natural skin and hair care line. She began making her own products after her son was born in 2014 and had extremely sensitive skin.

Her company offers a variety of skincare products, along with haircare products. And she recently added wood wick candles that double as home décor to the mix.