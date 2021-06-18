Loyal to Local: Brave Essentials

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Many people are making the switch to natural beauty products.
Monique Fulks is the owner and founder of Brave Essentials, a natural skin and hair care line. She began making her own products after her son was born in 2014 and had extremely sensitive skin.
Her company offers a variety of skincare products, along with haircare products. And she recently added wood wick candles that double as home décor to the mix.
Brave Essentials is located at 1105 Howdershell Road in Florissant, Missouri. You can shop the products online at imsobrave.com.