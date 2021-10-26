Breakthrough medical treatment for E.D. - No pills, no injections at Pine View Medical Clinic

Pine View Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary, proven approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments using an FDA approved device may help repair existing blood vessels as well as grow new blood vessels to improve blood flow to treat E.D. at the root of the cause. Andrew Rinehart from Pine View Medical Clinic joined Malik Wilson to discuss a revolutionary Science backed approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery.