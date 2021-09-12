x
Show Me St. Louis

Relieve stress and maintain health at Brick City Yoga

Brick City Yoga can be found at 2758 Wyoming Street

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 has affected us all in some way or another.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson stopped by a fairly new yoga studio that continues to adjust its policies to keep people safe during the pandemic while giving you a way to relieve stress and maintain health.

Brick City Yoga can be found at 2758 Wyoming Street in St. Louis.

For more information, call (314) 802-8770 or visit brickcityyogastl.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

