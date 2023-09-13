Bridge Bread Bakery hosting Annual Bread & Butter Gala

Bridge Bread Bakery will host its inaugural Bread & Butter Gala on Friday, October 13, 2023 in the Khorassan Room at The Chase Park Plaza Hotel. Wednesday morning, founder Fred Domke, shares they are not holding this fundraiser to keep going. They have enough income to sustain all our activities. They are hosting this fundraiser to keep growing. They intend to put the additional funds into new positions for Bakers (unhoused when they hire them) and their housing subsidies. They calculate that $10,000 in donations will enable them to hire a Baker who will receive about $25,000 in income – a 250% return on the donation and the Baker’s own hard work.