'Bring Dat Mono Back' documentary is set to screen at the St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit Cinema St. Louis. The 17 film programs that screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre from July 21-23 and 28-30 serve as the Showcase’s centerpiece.
All week long, Show Me St. Louis is featuring the local creators that have films taking the big screen at the Hi-Pointe Theatre as part of the Showcase. Thursday morning, director Edward Norton joined Mary Caltrider to preview his first documentary film, Bring Dat Mono Back. It's a documentary focusing on the mono and dance culture of St. Louis, and how the LGBTQ + community contributed to that culture and history.
You can catch Bring Dat Mono Back on Sunday, July 23 at 4:00pm at the Hi-Pointe Theatre.
