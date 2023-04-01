Bring in the new year at StarCycle Des Peres

ST. LOUIS — StarCycle is a network of indoor cycling studios and a fiercely supportive community. They believe in a positive environment where everybody, and they mean every body, is welcome, which makes working out more sustainable and fun.
Their 45-minute, beat driven, cardio ride ignites your body, metabolism and mind. You’ll leave feeling stronger and more empowered.
Each studio location offers childcare, so bring your kid and they'll take great care of them too.
