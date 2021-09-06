x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Show Me St. Louis

Loyal to Local: Brixx & Stones

The custom, personalized pieces make a great memento.

BALLWIN, Mo. — Jewelry can add the perfect touch to any wardrobe.

Amanda Frechmann is the owner of local business Brixx & Stones. Like many people, she was looking for a way to pass the time when the pandemic first began.

She started making the jewelry with her teen stepdaughters as a fun way to work together. They have recently branched out and added sunglasses for girls.

The custom, personalized pieces make a great memento.

To shop the jewelry online, visit brixxandstones.etsy.com or send her a direct message on Instagram.

Brixx & Stones also offers local pickup at The Painted Tree in Ballwin.

Related Articles