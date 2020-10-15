Brookdale Farms is full of fall activities

There is always something new to do at Brookdale Farms!

EUREKA, Mo. — Family fun and some pretty views are waiting for you at a cute place out in Jefferson County. It was Dana’s first time at Brookdale Farms, but she says it won’t be her last! Jerry and Laura Kirk have a blast as the owners of Brookdale Farms in Eureka.

Jerry says that even though they are only 30 minutes from the arch, you feel like you’re in a totally different place. Jerry and Laura live, work, and play at Brookdale Farms. They always try to look for things they think are fun and expand on them with their business.

This year, the corn maze is 17 acres! This is to help with social distancing. You can keep your kids on the move with everything from a cow train to a hayride. The hayride takes you to the other side of the road where you will find pumpkins. You can look for big ones to take home, or a small one to chuck into the lake.

While it is all fun and games during the day, two nights a week it turns into a scary story. On Fridays and Saturdays, Brookdale transforms into the Fear Farm from 7-midnight.

Brookdale Farms is located at 8004 Twin Rivers Road in Eureka, MO. Fall attractions are open Wednesday – Sunday from 10AM-6PM. Tickets are $9 for ages 12 and up and $6 for children ages 4-11. Learn more at brookdalefarmsinc.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.