The Haunted Corn Maze at Brookdale Farms returns for the Halloween season

The ‘Corn Maze Massacre’ is open from 7 p.m. to midnight during the month of October

EUREKA, Mo. — The only haunted corn maze in the St. Louis area is back for the Halloween season and spookier than ever.

Show Me St. Louis’ Malik Wilson took a visit to Brookdale Farms to get in on the action and try out the maze himself.

Characters in the maze pop out to scare visitors, and they even perform skits.

It’s open from 7 p.m. to midnight during the month of October. The cost is $25 cash only at the gate, and no pre-registration is required. That price includes their Haunted Hayride, as well as the Corn Maze Massacre.

Brookdale Farms is located at 8004 Twin Rivers Road in Eureka, Missouri. For more information, call (636) 938-1005 or visit brookdalefarmsinc.com.

