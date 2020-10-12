Local band 'Brothers Lazaroff ' is taking St. Louis' biggest Hanukkah party online

The show sells out every year at The Grandel Theatre but this year the band Brothers Lazaroff is taking that party online.

The show lives on.



The 10th annual Brothers Lazaroff Hanukkah Hallabaloo is this Saturday, December 12 at 7 PM.



Brothers Lazaroff welcome fans to gather online as they broadcast a performance from the backyard around the bonfire for a night jam packed with entertainment.

The Brothers' wives will be frying up latkes, a rabbi will read a series of poems, and they'll all be joined virtually by other musicians and celebrity guests.

Some of those guests include Jo Firestone who is a comedian and writer for the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon'.

In addition, there will also be a special prayer for healing from Wilco's Jeff Tweedy.



Brothers Lazaroff wanted proceeds go to a worthy cause, that cause being, 'The National Independent Venue Association', which is working to keep venues from going out of business during the pandemic.



David Lazaroff says the 'Hanukkah Hallabaloo' is different this year, but just as entertaining.

"We went from being incredibly disappointed from not being able to do a live event, to all of a sudden creating something really unique. It's an interesting way to present material in new format, scaled back, close ups of people performing," said David.