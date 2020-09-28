Advice from Brown & Crouppen on getting ready for election day

Andrea from Brown & Crouppen has information on the three different ways you can vote this November.

MISSOURI, USA — It’s that time, the general election of 2020 is coming up in a month. It is easy to think that one person can’t make a difference, but your vote always counts! We checked in with Brown & Crouppen to find out everything we need to know to be ready to vote on November 3rd. Andrea from Brown & Crouppen is here to tell us more.

Andrea reminds us that there are three different ways to vote, and her number one piece of advice is to have a plan. First you want to check your voter registration on the Secretary of State Website. Then, you can vote in person, by mail, or by absentee vote. There is criteria for each different way to vote, for example you must request a mail in ballot. Find out more on the Secretary of State website or the Brown & Crouppen website.

