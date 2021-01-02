Advice on what to do if you hit a wild animal while driving

Andy Crouppen has advice on what to do if you hit a wild animal on the road.

ST. LOUIS — Even the most careful drivers can find themselves in the situation of driving and hitting a deer, or other large animal. In addition to the animal, you will have to deal with property damage to your car and possibly even injuries that would require medical treatment. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen has some advice for us if we ever find ourselves in this unfortunate situation.

Andy starts by saying that the first thing to do is make sure that everyone in the car is ok. Also, be sure to move the vehicle to safety on the side of the road and turn on your hazards. Then, call the police. Andy emphasizes that no matter what you should not approach the animal. An injured wild animal can be very dangerous.

Andy explains that if you hit a wild animal, you will be responsible. Sometimes these situations cannot be avoided, and there is not usually a negligent party involved in these situations. However if there is a situation with a farm animal or a domestic animal, Andy says that the person keeping those animals has a duty to keep them contained. They would be considered responsible only in an act of negligence though that caused the animals to get out.

Andy also points out that we should know the difference between comprehensive auto insurance coverage and collision auto insurance coverage. Be sure to talk to someone at your insurance company to understand what you have and make sure you are fully covered.

