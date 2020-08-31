When do you have the right of way in a car?

Andy Crouppen is here to remind us when we legally have the right of way while driving.

ST. LOUIS — A lot of us have fewer reasons to get into our car and take a drive these days, so Brown & Crouppen is giving a little refresher on when we legally have the right of way. Andy Crouppen is here to tell us some rules of the road.

Andy says that a lot of people would find it interesting that the law does not really give anyone the right of way legally. The law says who is responsible for yielding the right of way. For example, you always have to yield to a pedestrian who is crossing at an intersection.

When you are in a parking lot, Andy says simply to not act like a jerk. Many insurance claims happen in parking lots, and we have all probably seen this happen. Don’t cut through lanes and be sure to follow the arrows.

As kids are going back to school, Andy reminds us that if the stop sign comes out on a Bus and you are behind it, you cannot pass it. If you are on a two-lane road and there is a school bus on the opposite side, you still must obey that stop sign until it is all the way back in. You also need to yield the right of way to any emergency vehicle with its lights on.

If you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown & Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222 or visit GETBC.com. You can also check out their YouTube Channel.

