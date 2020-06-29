COVID-19 is a good reminder to get health documents in order

Andy Crouppen is here with advice on what you can do to take care of your health legally if you were to get sick.

ST. LOUIS — Although the number of COVID-19 cases across the country is flattening out a bit, the virus is still here. Andy Crouppen, of Brown & Crouppen, is here to help us understand what kind of documentation we should have in place if COVID-19 or any other kind of medical emergency should come our way.

As COVID-19 continues to hang around, it is a good reminder to get our end of life documents in order. Andy says that you want to have an advanced healthcare directive and a durable power of attorney. These things help to have someone who can make healthcare decisions for you if you are unable to do so. It can also simply state what your wishes are concerning the level of care you want.

These documents are readily available online, for free! You can print it out and do it on your own just to make sure you have it. Andy says that if you don’t have these documents, sometimes what your loved ones say alone is not enough and you need it in writing.

Andy also reminds people to wear a mask, because it helps!

Regarding long-term care insurance, your regular health insurance may not cover it. You could need a separate long-term coverage policy because costs can add up. You can get more information on this at longtermcare.gov.

Andy also says that even young people might want to think about getting a will or a trust in order if they have assets or family to take care of.

If you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown & Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222 and be sure to check out their YouTube page and website.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

