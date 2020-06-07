What to know about the lawsuit against prescription drug Elmiron

Andy Crouppen explains how the drug Elmiron is being linked to vision loss.

ST. LOUIS — You may have heard about a lawsuit against prescription drug Elmiron with studies linking it to vision loss. Dana spoke with Andy Crouppen, from Brown & Crouppen, to learn more.

Andy explains that Elmiron is a prescription medication that is prescribed to people who have interstitial cystitis, also known as bladder pain syndrome. He says that there are over a million people in the United States that have been diagnosed with interstitial cystitis, so it is not very rare and there are a lot of people who could be on Elmiron.

Andy notes that in the last few years, research has come out to show that up to 25% of people that have has some sort of significant, long-term exposure to Elmiron have experienced some form of vision loss. This could be anything from blurry vision, to seeing spots, and more. Andy goes on to tell us that some people have suffered complete blindness or have a condition called retinal maculopathy.

If you have experienced any change in your vision or feel some kind of vision loss, immediately call you doctor, especially if you are on any kind of medication. As of now, Andy says that there is no warning of macular damage on the packaging for Elmiron, but he anticipates that will change soon.

Andy makes sure to say that he is not telling anyone to stop taking their medication, but if you have concerns talk to your doctor right away.

