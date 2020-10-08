How to look out for dangerous hand sanitizers

Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to tell us how to keep our hands clean while keeping our health intact.

ST. LOUIS — Hand sanitizer is a common sight these days. People keep it everywhere from their purses to their cars to their houses etc. The FDA is warning that some sanitizers are not doing what they are supposed to, and there are hand sanitizers that can even be dangerous. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to tell us how to keep our hands clean while keeping our health intact.

Andy says it is important to be careful about what hand sanitizers you are using. When the pandemic started, there was a run on hand sanitizer and everything that people felt they needed to stock up on. To help with that, a lot of places started trying to make their own hand sanitizer and cleaning products in larger quantities. Andy explains that while the intent was not to harm anyone, some products now include ingredients that do cause harm or ingredients that make it ineffective.

Andy tells us that hand sanitizer needs to have a concentration of at least 60% alcohol, up to even 95%. There are different types of alcohol however, and hand sanitizer is typically made out of ethanol or isopropyl alcohol. Some of the hand sanitizer being made does not have a high enough alcohol percentage, and others are using methanol which can be toxic even through the skin. Symptoms and side-effects can vary from minor to severe.

Andy always recommends checking the label before you buy hand sanitizer, and use soap and water to wash your hands when available.

