Legal resolution ideas for 2021 from Brown & Crouppen

ST. LOUIS — With the new year, people are setting resolutions for everything from keeping organized to losing weight. Brown & Crouppen has some legal resolutions for us to consider. Andy Crouppen is here to tell us more.

Andy says that while people are in the mode of getting things done and making plans for the new year, Brown & Crouppen has a few suggestions of legal items to add to the list. These will be helpful if you are looking to be responsible and get some things done that are important to you and your family.

To start, make sure you have your affairs in order. This includes a healthcare directive which assigns someone to make healthcare decisions for you if you are unable to do so for yourself. It is also a good idea to get your wills and trusts in place, and it doesn’t always take a great amount of time.

Andy also recommends getting your passwords in order, especially for those important accounts. It is a good idea to use different passwords for each service, and change them frequently.

Finally, Andy mentions checking on your insurance and making sure you have enough coverage to match your net worth overall. This includes auto insurance.

