What is a lemon law?

Andy Crouppen of Brown & Crouppen is here to explain what a lemon law is and how it can protect us when buying a car.

Buying a new car can be fun, but it can also be stressful. To help limit that stress, each state has a lemon law. These laws are meant to make sure that car manufacturers enforce their own warranties on new cars. Lemon laws vary a lot from state to state, so Andy Crouppen of Brown and Crouppen is here to help us understand the basic protections available to us here in the bistate.

While there are some similarities that carry over from state to state with lemon laws, there can be a lot of differences as well. Andy mentions that there are a lot of misconceptions too. Just because you buy a car and there is something wrong with it does not mean that the lemon law automatically comes into play.

In Missouri and Illinois, those laws law apply only to new vehicles sold or leased with warranties. Lemon laws are designed to protect people from manufacturing defects on a new car. Andy explains that these specifically need to be safety related issues as well.

So how do you qualify? Andy says that the manufacturer needs to be given a reasonable number of attempts to make the repair in Missouri and Illinois, or the vehicle must have been out of service for a total of 30 days.

While this situation is rare, it does happen.

