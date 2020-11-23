What is a paralegal?

ST. LOUIS — You have probably heard the term paralegal before, but do you know what they do or what kind of training they have? Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to clue us in.
Andy starts by saying that in short, paralegals do everything. A good paralegal helping a lawyer can really change the trajectory of a lawyer’s career in some ways. Especially if it’s a young lawyer working with an experienced paralegal.
Andy says that paralegals are not required to go to school, although paralegal school is an option. They do everything from ordering police reports and medical records to examining witness statements and more. They are a vital part of a law office because they spend so much time with clients and gather all the necessary documents for a case, giving them an initial look over.
