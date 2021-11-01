Keep your pet safe and secure in the car to avoid their injury in an accident

What are your options if your pet gets injured in a car accident?

ST. LOUIS — Like people, pets can be injured in a car accident. If your pet is injured because of somebody else’s negligence, what are your options? Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to tell us more.

If your pet is injured in a car accident that is someone else’s fault, what rights to we have as pet owners? Andy explains that the sad thing is that the law really sees a pet as property. The law does not give the appreciation of the place that pets hold in our hearts and in our families.

Andy goes on to say that what this means is if you do have a pet that is injured or killed in an accident, you are limited to the value of the pet. This is determined by their age, breed, health, etc. Andy tells us that usually, there is little compensation involved.

Andy mentions that there are some things we can do to prevent out pet from being injured in the car. It is not really a good idea to have the window open and to let your pet hang out of it. You can get your dog a special harness that clicks into the seatbelt to keep them still. It is also an option to keep your pet in a crate in the car.

