Brown & Crouppen reminds us to wear seat belts

Don’t let your guard down on the road, especially when it comes to always wearing a seat belt.

ST. LOUIS — The personal injury lawyers at Brown & Crouppen see all too often what happen when someone is not wearing a seat belt during an accident. It can be the difference between life and death, and unfortunately many people still do not wear them. Dana spoke with Andy Crouppen about seat belt compliance.

Andy says that he is surprised that this is still an issue, but sadly there are still people who do not wear seat belts. They are life savers. Being a personal injury lawyer, he sees a real difference in what happens when people are wearing seat belts versus when they are not.

Andy explains that millions of people go to the emergency room after car accidents each year, and unfortunately 30-40,000 of those people pass away. He goes on to say that younger drivers 18-24 have the highest crash-related, non-fatal injury rate. These young people are the least likely to wear seat belts, and Andy mentions that men wear seat belts less than women.

The one thing that is consistent, if you wear a seat belt then you are less likely to be injured.

If you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown & Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222, check out their website, or their YouTube page.

