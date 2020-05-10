Brown & Crouppen shares some common workers comp mistakes to avoid

Andy Crouppen of Brown & Crouppen has information on what to do if you get hurt while at work.

ST. LOUIS — Workers compensation can be confusing and difficult to navigate, especially if you are dealing with an injury. Brown & Crouppen is sharing some common mistakes you should avoid in order to protect yourself and your rights. Andy Crouppen is here to tell us more.

Andy explains that if you get hurt while you are working, depending on how badly you are injured, the first thing you should do is to make sure that your employer is aware of the injury and that it happened at work. This could be anything from a serious break to a repetitive motion injury. In Missouri you have 30 days and in Illinois you have 45 days to report this injury to your employer.

Andy says that it is best to make a formal report to ensure it gets filed. Workers comp is designed to pay your medical bills and lost wages. Andy says there is also generally a lump sum to compensate you for the permanency of any disability you sustain as a result of the injury.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.