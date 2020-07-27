What to expect as kids go back to school

Andy Crouppen has some information on what you could expect with kids going back to school soon.

ST. LOUIS — Although kids typically do not get as sick from COVID-19 as adults, they can still become seriously ill. We spoke with Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen about what students and their parents can expect as they go back to school during a pandemic.

For students who are going back to school in person, Andy says the interesting thing is that this situation is still evolving. What started with many people wanting to send kids back has now turned into many wanting to keep them home. This is a fluid situation. Some districts are going back in person, and others are already fully virtual, so it really is district dependent in terms of what to expect.

If your kids are going back, Andy says that different schools are having different guidelines. Some rules depend on age as well such as mask wearing. The one thing that is safe to say is that it will be far from normal.

Andy also expects there to be some kind of health screening. He also hopes there is educational information sent to the parents for what to look for.

