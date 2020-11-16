Brown & Crouppen reminds us about the dangers of drunk driving this holiday season

With holiday parties coming up, it is good to be reminded of the dangers of drunk driving.

ST. LOUIS — There have been fewer drivers on the road during the pandemic, but there have been more car-related deaths and serious injuries. When alcohol is added to the mix, those numbers get even worse. With the holidays coming up, Brown & Crouppen is reminding us about the dangers of drunk driving and its legal consequences here in the bistate. Ed Herman of Brown & Crouppen is here to tell us more.

Ed starts by explaining that federally, across all 50 states, if you are over the age of 21 and have a blood alcohol level of .08 then you are legally drunk. There are some different rules if you are under the age of 21, because at that age you should not be drinking at all. Ed says that in Missouri, if you are under the age of 21 and blow a .02, you are considered a drunk driver. In Illinois, Ed explains that if you are under 21 and have any amount of alcohol in your system, you are driving drunk.

Ed goes on to say that if you drive a commercial vehicle, the legal limit goes down to .04 in both Missouri and Illinois.

Ed says that if you can afford to go out and drink, you can afford an Uber to get home. That should never be an excuse. So, if you are going to drink you need a plan going into the evening of a safe way to get home.

