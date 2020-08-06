What are people’s rights during a demonstration?

Andy Crouppen, of Brown & Crouppen, is here to explain the Constitutional Rights of Free Speech and Free Assembly.

ST. LOUIS — Brown & Crouppen is back with their Monday Show Me St. Louis visits! Instead of being in the studio, they are joining us via Zoom while most continue to work from home. Andy Crouppen is here to discuss a very timely topic.

What are people’s rights if they go to a demonstration? Andy starts by saying that this has to do with people’s First Amendment rights. This would cover the right to free speech and free assembly. He does note that there is a difference between public and private places as well.

Andy explains that the right to free speech and free assembly applies to the government restrictions, not private businesses or business owners telling you what to do. On public property, Andy says that you have the right to be there and you have the right to speak. This means if you are lawfully in a public space, you can engage in free speech and free assembly, including counter-protesting. Andy notes that you cannot obstruct motor vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

Andy says that problems tend to arise when gatherings cover something controversial. He explains an important thing to remember is no matter how you feel about the speech being said at the time, we are dealing with people’s Constitutional Rights.

