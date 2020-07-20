When does your mail in vote need to be notarized?

Andrea from Brown & Crouppen is here to help us understand if we need to have our mail in ballots notarized or not.

ST. LOUIS — Thanks to a new Missouri law, all registered Missouri voters can vote by mail in 2020. The fine print is that many of those voters will need to have their ballots notarized under the new law. Andrea from Brown & Crouppen is here to tell us more.

Andrea starts by clarifying that this new ballot will be different than the traditional absentee ballot we may be used to. While there is still the traditional absentee ballot where notary is required, there is also no notary required for people that are sick or that have contracted COVID-19 or are at risk.

Andrea then tells us that a notary is required if you choose to vote by mail, but it is not an absentee ballot. Any voter in Missouri can vote by mail this year for any reason, and there are some free notary options available. Across the state, many people have mobilized to offer free notary services, along with a few banks.

There are some time limits, and for the election in August the request for a mail in ballot must be received by July 22. This can be sent by US mail only. The vote then must be received by 7PM on election day.

The Secretary of State website has details on the deadlines for both the general and primary elections.

