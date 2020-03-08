Protect yourself from COVID-19 scams

Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here with information on the latest in COVID-19 scams.

ST. LOUIS — Even in a global pandemic, scammers are still up to no good. We checked in with Brown & Crouppen to understand the latest COVID-19 scams and learn how we can protect ourselves against them. Andy Crouppen is here to tell us more.

Andy tells us about a new scam involving Medicare and Medicaid. Andy notes that scammers will take advantage of any situation they can. He says that the Office of the Inspector General for the US Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning about scammers using the pandemic to get people to give out their personal Medicare and Medicaid numbers.

Andy explains these scammers reach out via phone call or text or email offering a free mask or PPE or testing kit, etc. They will then try to get your Medicare and Medicaid information along with other personal information. The thing to know is that the government would never reach out to you for payment or personal information in this way. So, do not give it out!

Andy reminds everyone to use their common sense when it comes to knowing what offers are real. If a message comes from someone you don’t really know, just ignore it.

If you are targeted by one of these scams, you can report it. You can report it online or call 1-800-HHS-TIPS.

If you need legal advice, give the experts a call at 314-222-2222 or visit GETBC.com. Don’t forget to check out their YouTube channel as well.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.