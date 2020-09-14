How to avoid package theft with an increase in online shopping

More online shopping means more packages, and that could mean more package theft.

ST. LOUIS — There has been a substantial increase in online shopping since the start of COVID19. Just between April and May this year, Americans spent more than they did in the entire 2019 holiday season. More orders mean more packages delivered and that creates a lot more opportunities for porch pirates to steal our packages. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to share some thoughts on how to prevent package theft.

More of us have started relying on online shopping to avoid crowds, and stores are offering contactless delivery. This could open up opportunities for people to steal our packages. Andy says that there are a couple things we can do to help protect our packages.

First, Andy suggests that we implement some safety protocols on the ordering end such as contactless delivery. If it is not a major retailer that has a local location, you can use your UPS or FedEx facility to hold the package for you. Or, you could use a secure storage locker for some companies like Amazon.

Andy mentions that most people shop online for the convenience, and don’t want to have to deal with going somewhere to get it. So, at home Andy suggests installing some kind of camera or doorbell that is visible to serve as a deterrent. The more you protect yourself, the less likely it is your package will be stolen. There are also some safes you can get to keep on your porch that delivered boxes can go in. You can also opt into text messages for when you package is delivered so you can grab it right away.

IF you need legal advice, give the experts at Brown & Crouppen a call at 314-222-2222 or visit GETBC.com.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.