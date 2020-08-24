Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen has advice on how to create a pet preparedness plan if you were to get sick.

If you ever get sick and require hospitalization, you will need someone take care of your pet while you are away. This is why the Humane Society recommends that every pet owner has a preparedness plan. Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is here to walk us though what that plan should look like.

The pandemic might affect our pets as well. If you get sick, someone will need to take care of your pet while you are away. Andy explains that if you have someone you can designate as a pet caregiver beforehand, that would be best, and you should make that phone call now. Also be sure to know where the important things are that you would need to send your pet away for a few days. This is everything from food to toys to medications, etc.

Andy then goes on to say that it is a good idea to have a copy of your pet’s veterinary records. Often shelters, vets, and pet sitters want to make sure that your pet is up to date on all its shots. Also include a photo of the pet with the name just in case something was to happen.

For those who don’t have friends or family in the area, call around to local shelters, the Humane Society, and vets to know what to do if something were to happen.

