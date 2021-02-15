Understanding employment discrimination

Ed Herman helps to define employment discrimination and what a protected class is.

ST. LOUIS — Brown & Crouppen keeps us informed on all kinds of topics. This week, Ed Herman is here to help us better understand employment discrimination.

Ed starts by saying that a lot of people look at employment discrimination a little too narrowly. To define a protected class, Ed explains that there are certain areas where we allow discrimination. This could be based on your appearance if you don’t look professional enough, you are too tall for a costume, etc.

What an employer cannot do is discriminate based on race or color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, nationality, or because you have a disability. This all means that those reasons cannot be stated as to why someone is not hired, why someone is fired, why you are not promoted, why your hours are cut, or why a hostile work environment is created.

In terms of adverse employment action, Ed says that it could cover a lot of areas. An example would be that you are always the one that is asked to work late because of your race or gender. It could also be because your hours are getting cut based on your race or gender. Ed mentions that these actions are not always motivated by hate, sometimes it is due to an antiquated system.

If you find yourself in this situation, it takes courage to take action. Ed says that you need to report something in the first 60 days and keep a journal of what is happening. You can then file a claim with the EEOC online. They will then give you a right to sue letter. Brown & Crouppen can help point you in the right direction of an attorney that can help.

