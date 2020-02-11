What you should know about the two amendments on the MO ballot

Andy Crouppen is here to tell us about the two amendments that will be on the Missouri ballot on election day.

MISSOURI, USA — We aren’t just voting for the President tomorrow, there are also two amendments on the ballot in Missouri. To make sure you aren’t blindsided at the polls, Andy Crouppen from Brown & Crouppen is giving us an overview of the two amendments which will be on every Missourian’s ballot.

Andy mentions that often people are a bit surprised by how many things are on their ballot to vote for other than President. In Missouri, this includes two amendments. Andy explains that Amendment 1 deals with term limits and whether those should be extended regarding state officials. The second is Amendment 3, and this one has been controversial. It has to do with repealing what voters put in place in 2018 with Clean Missouri.

Andy recommends doing your homework so you can be an informed voter at the polls tomorrow.

