What you need to know about the dangers of Zantac

Ed Herman is here to fill us in on an announcement we may have missed regarding the dug Zantac.

In April, the FDA made an announcement about the popular antacid drug, Zantac. Because of all of the COVID-19 coverage, a lot of people may have missed what was released. Ed Herman of Brown and Crouppen is here to catch us up.

Ed says that Zantac was one of the most popular medicines to take for acid reflux problems and heartburn. For years it was believed to be safe, and it has been around for a long time over the counter. Back in April, Ed explains Zantac was determined to contain something called MDMA. MDMA is a carcinogen and has been linked to a variety of cancers.

To the company’s credit, Ed says that once this news came out, they did the right thing and pulled it from all the shelves. They did not deny it or try to hide it. For those who has been diagnosed with cancers who have taken this drug, Ed explains that they now have legal rights.

Brown & Crouppen can handle these kinds of cases. Even if you just have questions about having taken this medicine, you can talk to them for free and find out if you have a claim. The whole firm is available over Zoom.

The FDA has recommended that if you have any Zantac left, you should not keep taking it. You can talk to your doctor to find an appropriate replacement.

