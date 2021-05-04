Two local businesses team up for ‘Brunch Date Yoga’

The ticket includes an hour of all-levels yoga and brunch at Vito’s in the Valley.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Two local businesses have teamed up to create a ‘Brunch Date Yoga’ event. Offbeat Yoga and Vito’s in the Valley, both in Chesterfield, are putting on this event.

It has been so popular, they had to create two more dates.

Brunch Date Yoga with Vito’s is happening on three upcoming Sundays: April 16, May 18, and June 6. It starts at 10 a.m. and is $35 per person for non-members and $25 per person for members. The ticket includes an hour of all-levels yoga and brunch at Vito’s in the Valley.