A Place to Call Home: Bryant

Laid back and curious are great words to describe his dynamic personality.

ST. LOUIS — Bryant is a 14-year-old young man. He is active and has a playful attitude when he warms up to you. He especially likes to tell jokes and play jokes on his close friends.

Laid back and curious are great words to describe his dynamic personality. He makes friends easily and enjoys his time in school.

In his spare time, Bryant enjoys playing video games and watching football and Anime. He also likes to express himself by drawing. Give him a giant plate of nachos or cheese fries and he’ll be set!

Bryant has several close relationships that he would like to maintain when adopted. A family that is open to this, as well as committed and ready to embrace him fully as he continues to grow into adulthood, is a must. An active family with a great sense of humor would be a great fit!

Bryant also has a little wish. He would like a gaming system. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of Bryant’s life or grant his little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.