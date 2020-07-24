Cool down this summer with giveaways and prizes from Budweiser

There will be a Budweiser pop-up this Saturday, July 25 at a popular Soulard spot with giveaways.

ST. LOUIS — It’s getting hot outside here in St. Louis, and what better way to cool off than an ice-cold Budweiser and some cool prizes to go with it?

Anytime it hits above 100 degrees in July, Budweiser is picking up to 25 Missourians to win prizes on social media. It’s called the ‘Budweiser Chill Zone Giveaway’. The hotter it gets, the hotter the prizes! These include an inflatable pool, two lawn chairs, and a $20 gift card for ice.

But that’s not all Budweiser is doing to keep you all cool and refreshed this summer. There will be a pop-up this Saturday, July 25 at Carson's in Soulard, 1712 S 9th St., from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. At this pop-up, Budweiser is giving away ice trays to the first 100 people to arrive, as well as two Chill Zone Giveaway packs.

Additionally, there is another great offer from Budweiser. Each day the temperature is above 95 degrees, and for each degree above 95 that it gets, everyone 21+ in the state of Missouri will be eligible for $1 off ice (97 degrees = $3 off ice, for example).

*No Purchase Necessary. Open to MO residents 21+. Begins 7/1/20 and ends 7/31/20. See Official Rules at https://www.mycooler.com/icecoldbudssweepstakes for prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.

**No Purchase Necessary. Open to MO residents 21+. Promotions will take place between 7/1/20 and ends 7/31/20. For a copy of the Official Rules, see the Budweiser Ambassador at the promotion. See Official Rules prizes and details. Void where prohibited.

***Via rebate. Rebate will be equivalent to $1.00 off your purchase of ice for every degree over 95°F as officially recorded at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on weather.gov on the day of purchase, up to $5. Offer valid to MO residents 21+. Offer ends 7/31/2020 or when total redemptions reach $20,000, whichever comes first. See icecoldbuds.com for details. Void where prohibited.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.

SHOW ME ST. LOUIS IS A PART OF 5 ON YOUR SIDE AND FEATURES ST. LOUIS EVENTS, COMPANIES, BUSINESS PEOPLE AND OTHER GUESTS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with 'The Great Ice Cream Chase' The virtual run is a way to support locally owned ice cream shops in the St. Louis region. ST. LOUIS - July is National Ice Cream Month, and The Great Ice Cream Chase is happening throughout the month of July 2020. The virtual run is a way to support locally owned ice cream shops in the St.