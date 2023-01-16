x
Show Me St. Louis

Building healthier habits in 2023 with Bridget Stieven

Owner of Bridget Stieven Coaching, LLC shares three simple habits to incorporate into your New Year wellness goals.

ST. LOUIS — Bridget Stieven helps driven women prioritize their health using a holistic approach to feel their best and find balance. As a health coach, her clients come to her for clarity, support and accountability when taking action on their health journey. Bridget joined Mary in studio to explain her goal is to meet each client where she is and assist her in identifying the blocks that are keeping her from living her healthiest life.

She shared three simple tips to kickstart your healthy journey:

  1. Evaluate mindset
  2. Focus on Tiny Habits
  3. Get Support

Connect with Bridget at bwellwithbridget.com or on Instagram @bridgetstieven_health.

