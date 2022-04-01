Bumper cars bump their way to Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park

If you're feeling a little cooped up right about now- Show Me St. Louis has a fun idea that'll get everyone out of the house and having a great time.
Bumper Cars on Ice is a new attraction at Steinberg Ice Rink.
Bumper Cars on Ice runs through January 17th and each ride is 10 minutes long.
For maximum in their ice bumper cars, Steinberg Ice Rink recommends:
Read all the requirements prior to your schedule ride
Dress for the temperatures of the ice rink
Face coverings are recommended at all times.
Please arrive and be ready to check in 10 minutes before your scheduled ride time
Requirements:
To operate a car alone, you must be at least 6 years old AND at least 42” tall.
In order to carry a maximum of one additional passenger, the operator must be at least 18 years old and the passenger must be older than 3 and under 42". No charge for riders 3+ and under 42".
Riders must wear flat, closed-toe-shoes. Flip flops, sandals and heeled shoes are prohibited
Secure any personal belongings inside the bumper car
Read and abide by all rules, and listen to verbal instructions
Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is located at 400 Jefferson Drive. To purchase tickets, visit steinbergrink.com.