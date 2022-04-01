Bumper cars bump their way to Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park

Read all the requirements prior to your schedule ride

Dress for the temperatures of the ice rink

Face coverings are recommended at all times.

Please arrive and be ready to check in 10 minutes before your scheduled ride time



Requirements:

To operate a car alone, you must be at least 6 years old AND at least 42” tall.

In order to carry a maximum of one additional passenger, the operator must be at least 18 years old and the passenger must be older than 3 and under 42". No charge for riders 3+ and under 42".

Riders must wear flat, closed-toe-shoes. Flip flops, sandals and heeled shoes are prohibited

Secure any personal belongings inside the bumper car