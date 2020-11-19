Butler’s Pantry offering Thanksgiving meals and dessert decorating kits, all delivered to your door

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean and her kids loved the decorating kits.

ST. LOUIS — Want to keep the kids entertained? Just give them sugar! Better yet – have them roll up their sleeves and help with dessert.

St. Louis company Butler’s Pantry knows how to entertain with food and is offering a Cookie Decorating Kit and Cannoli Decorating Kit.

Show Me St. Louis host Dana Dean and her kids gave it a try and loved it – maybe even a little too much. These fun kits can be ordered as part of Butler Pantry’s Thanksgiving dinner and delivered to your door.

Vice President of Sales for Butler’s Pantry, Bridget Bitza, also has kids who were kept occupied by the decorating kits.

“If you don’t have little kids, I don’t want you to think you can’t use this kit. It still can be fun for adults or older children,” said Bitza.

As for that full Thanksgiving dinner, there are almost thirty options to choose from. You may even find a new side dish to fall in love with, such as the 3-cheese tortellini.

Make Thanksgiving easy on adults and fun for the kids this year.

For more information on the kits, call (314) 664-7680 or visit butlerspantry.com.