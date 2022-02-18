Loyal to Local: Butter Love

An intentional skincare line rooted in self-love

ST. LOUIS — Self-care and self-love are so important, and this local company wants to help you make it more of a priority.

Butter Love is an intentional skincare line and is rooted in self-love. Owner La’Crassia Wilderness was inspired to start this business after suffering from dry skin and not being able to find solutions to heal those skin issues in any stores.

While body butters are the number one seller, there are several other products offered, such as detox bath salts, sugar scrubs, lip balms, and various facial care products.