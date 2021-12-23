Butterfly Haven serves children impacted by foster care and families who have experienced crisis

ST. LOUIS — There are so many great nonprofits in the St. Louis area and many you may not know about.
Butterfly Haven is a nonprofit serving children impacted by foster care and families who have experienced a crisis situation, and Vantage Credit Union is a proud supporter.
Butterfly Haven, Inc. is located at 8505 Mid County Industrial Drive. For more information, call (314) 884-1996 or visit butterflyhaveninc.com.
