Buzzed Bull Creamery holiday menu craze

ST. LOUIS — The weather outside might be frightful and quite cold, but that shouldn't steer you away from a scoop or two of ice cream.

Malik Wilson visited Buzzed Bull Creamery St. Charles where they've got a treat or two in store for you.

Fan favorites begin with Tiger Stripes which consists of Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Cups, as well as Peanut Butter Sauce on Top.

Secondly is their Dreamsicle which has Orange, Cake Batter, Waffle Cone Pieces, and Whipped Cream in it.

And their third top favorite is Death By Chocolate which consists of Chocolate, Brownies, Chocolate Chips, and Chocolate sauce on top.