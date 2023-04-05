x
Show Me St. Louis

Café de LàSha opens in Florissant

Cajun food is one of the most distinct cuisines. Their dishes have ingredients like fresh vegetables and smoked meats with a ton of flavor.

ST. LOUIS — Cajun food is one of the most distinct cuisines. Their dishes have ingredients like fresh vegetables and smoked meats with a ton of flavor. Usually simple food cooked in a cast iron pot and served with rice and beans. Cajun dishes are highly seasoned rather than being only hot and spicy.

From weddings and parties to corporate events, they have selections ranging from hors d'oeuvres and specialty stations to buffets. Their personalized menu options are sure to make your event unforgettable.

They will cover all the details, even the small ones, so the last thing you’re worried about on the day of your event is the food.

To learn more, click here.

