Café la Vie Introduces New Menu Items & a European Ski-Inspired Pop-Up

ST. LOUIS — Nestled towards the back of the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel, Café la Vie offers a warm and inviting environment for locals and hotel guests alike. The popular restaurant transitions from a café and coffee bar in the morning, to a relaxed restaurant and lounge in the evening. Enjoy illy Gourmet Coffee prepared by a master barista to evening cocktails, entrees, and dessert prepared by a first-class team.

Tuesday morning, Director of Food and Beverage, Brian Colon, alongside Chef Brennan Gilbert, joined Mary in the Show Me kitchen to introduce the restaurants new winter menu. The new menu highlights local ingredients with nods to European classics. Additionally, to celebrate the winter and holiday season, the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel also launched the Chalet Pop Up Bar, a European ski-inspired pop-up on the hotel’s rooftop terrace. There’s a specialty menu at The Chalet with bites from Café la Vie such as Baked Brie and Pork Belly Brochette, which can be enjoyed alongside warm cocktails such as a Bourbon Hot Toddy or Smoked Hot Chocolate.