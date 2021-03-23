This 8-foot tall cake at West County Center delivers birthday joy to kids in foster care

Just pick up an envelope, write a birthday message, drop in a gift card from one of the mall’s retailers, and insert the filled envelope into the slot of the cake.

ST. LOUIS — An 8-foot tall birthday cake isn’t something you see every day.

Well, this cake isn’t something you eat, but it is for a good cause.

The faux cake gets your attention and helps deliver birthday joy to kids in foster care. The cake is trimmed with envelopes labeled with the names of stores popular with kids.

Just pick up an envelope, write a birthday message, drop in a gift card from one of the mall’s retailers, and insert the filled envelope into the slot of the cake.

All gifts will go to the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition and their Birthday Buddies program, which makes sure kids in foster care receive birthday gifts.