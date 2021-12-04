Call 1-800-GOT-JUNK? anytime!

1-800-GOT-JUNK? can help you get rid of unwanted furniture and other items.

ST. LOUIS — With it being spring, many of us have spring cleaning on our minds, or maybe you just have some old junk that you would like to get rid of. If you do, there is a service that makes it incredibly easy to get rid of that stuff. Here is how 1-800-GOT-JUNK? works.

When people call 1-800-GOT-JUNK? and the company comes to pick up your junk, they don’t like to just take it automatically to the transfer station. They know that something like an old couch can be filled with memories. So, they like to take it to a new home. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? tries to donate and recycle everything they possibly can.

Because they go into people’s homes, they have adjusted some procedures over the last year to ensure that everyone is safe. They make sure that everyone stays 6-feet apart and all staff wears masks. You can also choose to put everything in one area and then leave that room while the staff comes in to grab your junk.

You can always reach 1-800-GOT-JUNK? 24 hours a day under two platforms. You can go to 1800gotjunk.com or give them a call at 1-800-468-5865.

