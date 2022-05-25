Camp Bow Wow offers all-inclusive care for your pups with day care, overnight boarding and more

Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with 200 locations in 42 states and Canada.

Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. They offer all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays.

At Camp Bow Wow, their goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for our four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents. In addition to day care and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services.

Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, which provides grants to individuals, shelters and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care.

Is it true that dog parents can watch their pets during their stay at Camp Bow Wow?

Yes, Camp Bow Wow allows pet parents to monitor and watch their dog romp and play all day with their furry friends via their Camper Cams.

What makes Camp Bow Wow different from other doggy daycares?

Their number one priority is to provide the highest levels of fun, safety and service for their Campers and peace of mind for their parents. They offer all-day play in our spacious play yards so pups can socialize and interact with other dogs and our Camp Counselors as much as they’d like.

Camp Bow Wow also offers individual enrichment sessions, which allows pups to use their senses to investigate, explore and experience different smells, textures, sounds, tastes, and sights through various puzzle toys and one-on-one time with their Camp Counselors.

These sessions can improve your pup’s quality of life, engages them mentally, and supports their ability to adapt, cope, recover, and thrive.

Bow Wow Buddies Foundation is the nonprofit organization for Camp Bow Wow. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation offers a second chance to sick and injured dogs in need by providing medical care funds to dogs who are either homeless or whose parents cannot afford to pay their veterinary bills. Pet parents and shelters may apply for a grant when they are struggling to cover the costs of their dog's veterinary care. The Bow Wow Buddies Foundation will award grants up to $2,500 for necessary medical treatments.

How can pet owners reserve a spot at Camp Bow Wow?

Camp Bow Wow offers easy reservation scheduling at campbowwow.com. There is a short interview process for first-time Campers before they can spend the night, but they can also enjoy their first day at Camp Bow Wow on them.

Camp Bow Wow is located at 1751 Scherer Pkwy in St. Charles, MO.

