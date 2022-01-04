Camp Bow Wow: Where a dog can be a dog

A new doggy day care recently opened in St. Charles.

Camp Bow Wow is the nation’s largest, most trusted doggy day care and boarding franchise with 200 locations in 42 states and Canada.

They offer all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and overnight stays.

Their goal is to deliver the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for the four-legged Campers, and peace of mind for pet parents.

In addition to day care and overnight boarding, Camp Bow Wow also offers personalized enrichment opportunities and grooming services.

Camp Bow Wow gives back through its Bow Wow Buddies Foundation®, which provides grants to individuals, shelters and rescue groups to help pay for necessary veterinary care.

Camp Bow Wow offers easy reservation scheduling at campbowwow.com. There is a short interview process for first-time Campers before they can spend the night, but they can also enjoy their first day at Camp Bow Wow on them.

Camp Bow Wow St. Charles is located at 1751 Scherer Parkway.

THIS ARTICLE INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FOR MORE INFORMATION, EMAIL US AT SMSL@KSDK.COM.